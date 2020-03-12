India extends all help to Maldives to tackle COVID19 crisis

High Commission of India in Male said that a team of health experts from India will be reaching on Friday to assist the Maldives’ healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19.

The team will consist of anesthesiologists, pulmonologists, physicians and lab technicians.

The statement said that government will also donate essential medicines required for treatment despite temporary export ban by India, as a special good will gesture to government and people of Maldives.

Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid said in a message that India has once again proved to be a true friend in need of Maldives.

He thanked PM Modi and the Indian government for its generous assistance and solidarity at this challenging time.

Maldives has detected few cases among locals and foreigners infected by COVID while several others are under observation.

Health Minister Abdulla Ameen declared a public health emergency for a 30-day period effective today to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, country’s election commission is expected to take a decision on postponing the upcoming local council and women’s development committee elections scheduled for 3rd of next month.

Vice-president of the Elections Commission Ahmed Akram said a decision will be taken after discussions with the Covid-19 monitoring committee.