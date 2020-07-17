India expresses concern over reports of exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

India has urged both the sides to maintain restraint and take all possible steps to maintain peace at the border.

In response to media queries regarding the situation, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said, India believes that any lasting resolution of the conflict can only be achieved peacefully through diplomatic negotiations.

MEA Spokesperson said, New Delhi supports Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group’s continued efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan