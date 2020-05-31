India expels two Pakistan High Commission Officials on charges of espionage

The Ministry of External Affairs said, the two officials were apprehended by Indian law enforcement authorities for indulging in espionage activities.

“The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty four hours,” the MEA said.

It said Pakistan’s Charge de Affairs was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged over the activities of the two officials against India’s national security.

“Pakistan’s Charge de Affairs was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status,” the MEA said.

