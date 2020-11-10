India expects full support from SCO for reformed multilateralism: PM Modi

Addressing the 20th Summit of SCO Council of Heads of State via video-conferencing today, PM Modi said, the United Nations has completed 75 years, but the basic goal of the United Nations is still incomplete. He said, the world which is struggling due to the pandemic expects a complete change in the system of the UN.



The Prime Minister said, India will participate as a non-permanent member in the United Nations Security Council from 2021 and he expects support from all the SCO member countries.



He said, India has always been committed to work according to the principles laid out in SCO charter. PM Modi said, it is unfortunate that repeated attempts are being made to unnecessarily bring bilateral issues into the SCO agenda which violate the SCO Charter and Shanghai Spirit.



The Prime Minister said, during the difficult times of pandemic, Indian pharma industry supplied essential medicines to over 150 countries. As the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturing country, India will use its capacity to help entire humanity in fighting the crisis.



PM Modi reiterated India’s firm belief in regional peace, security and prosperity and raising voice against terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering.



Prime Minister underlined India’s strong cultural and historical connect with the SCO region and reiterated India’s firm commitment towards strengthening connectivity in the region with initiatives like International North-South Transport Corridor, Chabahar Port and Ashgabat Agreement.



