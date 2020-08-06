India expects China to work for full restoration of peace & tranquillity in border areas

Briefing media on Thursday evening, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, India remains committed to this objective. The Special Representatives of India and China had a telephone conversation on 5th July where they discussed the situation in the India China border areas.

The two Special Representatives had agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquility was essential for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations.

Replying to a query on Confucius Institutes, Anurag Srivastava highlighted that Ministry of External Affairs had in 2009 issued detailed guidelines for establishment and functioning of Foreign Cultural Centres. He said, these guidelines apply also to any cultural centre that is supported or sponsored by an autonomous foreign organisation, including any Confucius Centre.

Under these Guidelines, approval of the Ministry is required for any MoU or Agreement that such Centres might wish to enter into with an Indian organisation.

The spokesperson said, if any Indian institution were to enter into or has entered into an arrangement which would come under the purview of these guidelines, then it would require the approval of the Government.