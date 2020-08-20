India exercises right of reply against Pakistan’s observation during 5th WC of Speakers of Parliament

On Thursday, India has responded to Pakistan National Assembly Speaker’s observation at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) during the special event on ‘Countering Terrorism and violent Extremism: The perspective of victims’ today.

The reply reads:

“India exercises its Right of Reply to statement by Pakistan, a country whose PM glorified dreaded terrorist “Osama Bin Laden” a “martyr” from its Parliament.

UN Analytical Support Sanctions Monitoring Team mentions Pakistan as the leading exporter of terror with more than 6000 nationals currently engaged in terrorism.

The international community should isolate Pakistan to increase the cost of engaging in terror activities.

Pakistan’s PM had admitted to nearly 40,000 militants on its soil. Pakistan’s aggressions against J&K in 1965, 1971, 1999 (Kargil), attack on Mumbai and Parliament, Uri, Pulwama etc. show Pakistan’s State-sponsored policy of terrorism as evident in the inaction against likes of Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Ehsanullah Ehsan.

Jammu and Kashmir has been and will remain an integral part of India. We call upon Pakistan to end cross-border Terrorism our overtures should not be taken as sign for weakness.”