India elected as Non-Permanent Member of UNSC for a two-year term

Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections.

India was a candidate for a non-permanent seat from the Asia-Pacific category for the 2021-22 term. Its victory was certain as it was the sole candidate vying for the lone seat from the grouping. New Delhi’s candidature was unanimously endorsed by the 55-member Asia-Pacific grouping in June last year.

India’s two year term will begin on January 1, 2021. This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, T S Tirumurti said, India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council and it will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

He said, India’s election to the Security Council is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and his inspiring global leadership, particularly in the time of COVID-19. Tirumurti said, India will become a member of the Security Council at a critical juncture and we are confident that in the COVID, and the post COVID world, India will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar had said that India’s approach at the UN Security Council will be guided by the tenets of Samman, Samvad, Sahyog, Shanti and Samriddhi.

He had said that India’s overall objective during the fresh tenure in the UN Security Council will be the achievement of N.O.R.M.S. which stands for New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System.