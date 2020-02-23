India earns 1 gold, 3 silver medals on 5th day of Asian Wrestling Championship

In men’s freestyle 57 kg category, Ravi Dahiya won gold medal defeating Tajikistan’s Hikmatullo Vohidov by technical superiority in the final match at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium.

Earlier, India’s Bajrang Punia, Gourav Baliyan and Satyawart Kadian won silver medals after losing in their respective finals.

India’s biggest Olympic medal hope Bajrang Punia faced a crushing 2-10 defeat at the hands of Japan’s Takuto Otoguro in 65 Kg category.

Satywart Kadian lost to Iranian Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goleij in the 97 kg category, while Gourav Baliyan lost to Arsalan Budazhapov of Kyrgykzstan in the 79 kg category.