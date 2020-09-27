India, Denmark sign MoU on Intellectual Property cooperation

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade(DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here today, in the field of Intellectual Property Cooperation with the Danish Patent and Trademark Office, Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Kingdom of Denmark. Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, DPIIT and Mr. Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark conducted a formal signing ceremony for the same.

The Union Cabinet in its meeting dated 15.09.2020 gave the approval for signing the MoU with Denmark in the field of IP Cooperation. The MoU aims at increasing IP co-operation between the two countries by way of:

a) Exchange of best practices, experiences and knowledge on IP awareness among public, authorities, businesses and research and educational institution of both countries.

b) Collaboration in training programmes, exchange of experts, technical exchanges and outreach activities.

c) Exchange of information and best practices on processes for disposal of applications for patents, trademarks, industrial designs and Geographical Indications, as also the protection, enforcement and use of IP rights.

d) Cooperation in the development of automation and implementation of modernization projects, new documentation and information systems in IP and procedures for management of IP.

e) Cooperation to understand how Traditional Knowledge is protected; including the use of traditional knowledge related databases and awareness raising of existing IP systems.

The two sides will draw up Biennial Work Plan to implement the MoU which will include the detailed planning for carrying out of the co-operation activities, including the scope of action.

This MoU will go a long way in fostering the cooperation between India and Denmark, and provide opportunities to both countries to learn from the experience of each other, especially in terms of best practices followed in the other country. It will be a landmark step forward in India’s journey towards becoming a major player in global innovation and further the objectives of National IPR Policy, 2016.