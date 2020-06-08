India, Denmark sign MoU for developing cooperation in power sector

The MoU signed between the Ministry of Power and the Ministry for Energy, Utilities and Climate, Government of Denmark, is to develop a strong, deep and long-term co-operation between two countries in the power sector on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual benefit.

It provides for collaboration in areas like offshore wind, long term energy planning, forecasting, flexibility in the grid, consolidation of grid codes to integrate and operate efficiently variable generation options, flexibility in the power purchase agreements and variability in renewable energy production.

Indian electricity market will benefit from this cooperation with Denmark. Under the MoU, a Joint Working Group will also be established. It will be co-chaired by Joint Secretary level officials.