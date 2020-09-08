India denies transgression across LAC

Indian Army in a statement said China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate situation at LAC while India is committed to disengage and de-escalate the situation on the LAC.

India Army asserted that the statement by the Western Theatre Command of PLA is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience.

The Indian Army said PLA has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress.

Clearing it’s stance on instant case on 7 September 2020, Indian Army reiterated that it was PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of India’s forward positions along the LAC.

PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate Indian troops.

Army also said that despite the grave provocation, Indian army exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner and said that Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility.

Indian Army is determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs.

At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC Indian Army not resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing.

Meanwhile, External affairs Ministry has termed the reports in Chinese state media attributing some comments to National Security Advisor as completely false and baseless.

The MEA in a statement said that Media reports from Chinese state media and others including Global Times are completely false and are not based in facts.

MEA has urged the media to refrain from such speculative reporting.

