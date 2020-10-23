India crosses a landmark milestone: Active caseload below 7 lakh for the first time after 2 months | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

India crosses a landmark milestone: Active caseload below 7 lakh for the first time after 2 months

The active caseload of the country has fallen below 7 lakh for the first time after two months (63 days). The active caseload was below the 7 lakh mark (6,97,330) last on 22nd August.

The total positive cases of the country today are 6,95,509. They comprise merely 8.96% of the total cases.

With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day along with a steadily falling and sustained low mortality rate, India’s trend of registering decreasing active cases continues.

India is also reporting a high number of recoveries. The total recovered cases are nearly 70 lakhs (69,48,497). The difference between active cases and recovered cases is also consistently increasing and stands at 62,52,988 today. The recovered cases are nearly 10 times more than the active cases.

73,979 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases are 54,366. The national Recovery Rate has further progressed to 89.53%.

Enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre’s Standard Treatment Protocol by the States/UTs, and total dedication & commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers have led to a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries with commensurate dip in the fatality rate. Today it stands at 1.51%. These have together resulted in a consistent slide in the active cases.

24 States/UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases.

81% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs .

Maharashtra has contributed more than 16,000 to the single day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 13,000 recoveries.

54,366 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

78% of these are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra and Kerala contribute maximum to the new cases with more than 7,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 5,000 cases.

690 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 81% are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum single day deaths (198 deaths).