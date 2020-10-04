India continues to top in global COVID-19 recoveries

The Health Ministry has said that the gap between recovered cases and active cases is progressively growing wide. The constant increase in recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country has reduced and currently comprises only 14.3 per cent of the total positive cases. India achieved a milestone by keeping the active cases below the 10 lakh mark in a sustained manner for over 10 days in a row. The number of recovered patients has also overtaken the active cases by nearly 6 times.

Unprecedented surge in COVID Recoveries with more than 100 per cent increase in patients recovered and discharged in the last one month has also been reported.

Early identification through aggressive and wide scale testing, prompt and effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home as well as facility isolations, have actively led to a high recovery rate in the country. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate has remarkably reduced and stands at 1.5 per cent. The country has progressively maintained a low Case Fatality Rate and stands at almost half of the current global average.

In the last 24 hours, 75 thousand 829 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases reported in the country so far to 65 lakh 49 thousand 374.

Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 9 lakh 37 thousand and 625. In the last 24 hours, 940 deaths have been reported taking the toll to one lakh one thousand 782.