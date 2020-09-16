India continues to post very high Recoveries

India continues to post very high number of daily recoveries. The continuous upward trajectory of India’s Recovery Rate has touched 78.28% today. 79,292 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases stand at 38,59,399. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 28 lakh today (28,69,338).

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 9,90,061 as on date.

Close to half (48.8%) of the Active Cases are concentrated in 3 States; Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala and Telangana contribute close to a quarter (24.4%) of the Active Cases.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 60.35% of the total Active Cases and are also reporting close to 60% (59.42%) of the total recovered cases.

1,054 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of the total deaths, nearly 69% are concentrated in five State/UTs of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

More than 37% of deaths reported are from Maharashtra (29,894 deaths).The State reported 34.44% of the deaths in the last 24 hours (363 deaths).

# Name of State / UT Active cases Confirmed cases Cumulative Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Cases Cumulative Deaths As on 15.09.2020 As on 15.09.2020 As on 14.09.2020 Change since yesterday As on 15.09.2020 As on 14.09.2020 Changes since yesterday As on 15.09.2020 As on 14.09.2020 Change since yesterday TOTAL CASES 990061 4930236 4846427 83809 3859399 3780107 79292 80776 79722 1054 1 Maharashtra 291630 1077374 1060308 17066 755850 740061 15789 29894 29531 363 2 Karnataka 98482 467689 459445 8244 361823 352958 8865 7384 7265 119 3 Andhra Pradesh 93204 575079 567123 7956 476903 467139 9764 4972 4912 60 4 Uttar Pradesh 67287 317195 312036 5159 245417 239485 5932 4491 4429 62 5 Tamil Nadu 46912 508511 502759 5752 453165 447366 5799 8434 8381 53 6 Chhattisgarh 33645 67327 63991 3336 33109 31931 1178 573 555 18 7 Odisha 32344 155005 150807 4198 122024 118642 3382 637 626 11 8 Kerala 30555 110818 108278 2540 79809 77699 2110 454 439 15 9 Telangana 30400 160571 158513 2058 129187 127007 2180 984 974 10 10 Delhi 28641 221533 218304 3229 188122 184748 3374 4770 4744 26 11 Assam 28630 144166 141763 2403 115054 113133 1921 482 469 13 12 West Bengal 23693 205919 202708 3211 178223 175139 3084 4003 3945 58 13 Madhya Pradesh 21228 90730 88247 2483 67711 65998 1713 1791 1762 29 14 Punjab 20690 82113 79679 2434 58999 57536 1463 2424 2356 68 15 Haryana 20417 96129 93641 2488 74712 72587 2125 1000 975 25 16 J&K (UT) 18049 55325 54096 1229 36381 35737 644 895 878 17 17 Rajasthan 16726 104138 102408 1730 86162 84518 1644 1250 1236 14 18 Gujarat 16469 114834 113500 1334 95138 93883 1255 3227 3210 17 19 Jharkhand 14064 62737 61474 1263 48112 46583 1529 561 555 6 20 Bihar 13975 160366 158285 2081 145560 143350 2210 831 822 9 21 Uttarakhand 10374 33016 31973 1043 22213 21040 1173 429 414 15 22 Tripura 7564 19696 19165 531 11925 11536 389 207 200 7 23 Goa 4946 24898 24592 306 19648 19129 519 304 290 14 24 Puducherry 4805 20226 19833 393 15027 14570 457 394 385 9 25 Himachal Pradesh 3659 9923 9555 368 6182 6114 68 82 77 5 26 Chandigarh 2847 8245 7991 254 5300 5170 130 98 93 5 27 Arunachal Pradesh 1756 6298 6121 177 4531 4379 152 11 10 1 28 Meghalaya 1686 3864 3724 140 2151 2075 76 27 26 1 29 Manipur 1585 7971 7875 96 6340 6191 149 46 46 0 30 Nagaland 1289 5214 5083 131 3915 3901 14 10 10 0 31 Ladakh (UT) 903 3419 3345 74 2475 2436 39 41 40 1 32 Sikkim 582 2119 2086 33 1521 1505 16 16 14 2 33 Mizoram 549 1468 1428 40 919 830 89 0 0 0 34 D&D & D&N 248 2763 2745 18 2513 2488 25 2 2 0 35 A&N Islands 227 3557 3546 11 3278 3243 35 52 51 1 36 Lakshdweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0