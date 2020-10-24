India continues to maintain active cases below 7 lakh for second day | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The active cases now comprise only 8.71% of the total positive cases of the country. The active cases are on a continuous decline on a daily basis. This is a result of the successful TEST, TREAT, and TRACK strategy of the Union Government implemented by the States/UTs. There has been a progressive dip in the day-on-day active cases during the past few weeks.

The declining trend of the active cases is complemented by the unbroken rising number of recovered cases. The total recovered cases have crossed the 70 lakh mark and stand at 70,16,046. The national Recovery Rate has further improved to 89.78%.

61% of the Total Recovered Cases are from 6 States/UT viz. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. 77% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has contributed the maximum with more than 13,000 single day recovery. 53,370 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 80% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala is reporting the maximum addition with more than 8,000 cases followed by Maharashtra with more than 7,000 cases. 650 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Of these, ten States/UTs account for nearly 80%. Maharashtra has reported maximum with 184 deaths.