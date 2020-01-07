India continues to be top sourcing market for Sri Lankan tourism

The latest data released by Sri Lankan tourism revealed that 355,002 Indian tourists visited Sri Lanka last year against total arrival of around 1.91 million.

Over 48 thousand Indians visited Sri Lanka during last month of December alone including over thousand by sea route.

Sri Lankan tourism suffered a setback following Easter Sunday attacks last April and the annual tourist arrival dropped by 18 percent since 2018 figures.

India, United Kingdom, China, Germany and Australia were Sri Lanka’s top five international tourist generating markets last year.

Sea beaches and religious places connected to Ramayana circuit remain the top attractions for Indian tourists.