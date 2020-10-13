India continues to be among the countries with lowest per million cases & per million deaths, and high testing

While the global figure for cases/million is 4,794, India is clocking 5,199. UK, Russia, South Africa, USA and Brazil are reporting higher numbers. The deaths/million in India are 79, while the world average is 138.

In the matter of total tests conducted, India is one of the topmost countries. With 10,73,014 tests in last 24 hour, the cumulative number of tests conducted stand at 8.89 Cr (8,89,45,107).

Higher numbers of testing on a sustained basis have aided to the early identification and timely treatment which leads to higher recoveries and lower fatality rate.

It would be unfair to compare India with high income countries such as USA, UK, Russia, France etc. as they are not on an equal footing. This is primarily because of its population dynamics which results in a lopsided distribution of resources.

On parameters such as of availability of doctors and nurses per million, as also the percentage of GDP spent on health, India’s comparison with the other high income countries would present a skewed analysis.

Given the larger context, India’s targeted strategies in COVID-19 management and the public health response over the last several months have resulted in encouraging outcomes.

India is reporting a consistent slide in the new confirmed cases. 55,342 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

The new low in daily cases is the result of collaborative action by States/UTs under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive and aggressive testing, prompt tracking and surveillance, hospitalization and adherence to the Standard Treatment Protocol which has ensured a standardised quality of medical care across the public and private hospitals and for home isolation.

From last five weeks, there is a continuous decline in the average daily new cases. The weekly average of daily new cases fell from 92,830 cases in the 2nd week of September to 70,114 cases in 2nd week of October.

India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases. Presently the active cases comprise merely 11.69% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 8,38,729.

The active cases have been below the 9 lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day.

76% of new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Karnataka has overtaken Maharashtra with the highest number of new reported cases.

Both still are contributing more than 7,000 new cases. The States which are reporting spurt in cases are Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

77,760 new recoveries were added in the last 24 hour. With this, the total number of recoveries has crossed 62 Lakh (62,27,295). Higher number of single day recoveries is also reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is at present 86.78%.

78% of the new recovered cases are in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra contributes more than 15,000 to the single day recovery followed by Karnataka with more than 12,000 recoveries.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has been lower than 1000 mark for ten successive days. 706 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 79% are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

More than 23% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (165 deaths).