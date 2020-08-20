India conducts record over 9 lakh COVID-19 tests in single day; Fatality rate declines to 1.90%

The cumulative tests have reached to more than three crore 25 lakh. Expanded diagnostic lab network across the country and effective measures to facilitate easy testing have given a substantial boost to the present numbers.

The Tests Per Million have also seen a sharp increase to over 23,600. India’s total COVID-19 recoveries have reached nearly 21 lakh on Thursday.

The Ministry said, this has been made possible because of effective implementation of the policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently.

During the last 24 hours, with the recoveries of 58,794, India’s recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has reached to nearly 74 per cent. The case fatality rate continues to show steady decline and now stands at 1.90 per cent.

Nearly 30 States and Union Territories in the country have even lower fatality rate than the national average. The Health Ministry said that around 69,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 28,36,926.

Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 6 lakh 86 thousand 395. In a single day, 977 deaths have also been reported taking the toll to 53,866.