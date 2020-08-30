India conducts over 10 lakh Covid-19 tests in single day

The country has witnessed significant stepping up in it’s COVID testing capacity in the last 5 months. So far, with an overall testing figure of nearly 4 crore 14 lakh 61 thousand, the nation has also been able to maintain a remarkably low positivity rate of around 8.5 per cent.



Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have recorded a positivity rate even lower than 5 per cent.

In another remarkable feat, all States and Union Territories have surpassed the 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the WHO.



The national average of tests conducted per million of the population on a single day scaled a new peak of being at nearly 545.

Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Odisha have conducted over 900 tests per million of their population.

Around seven other states as well have registered higher testing figures per million of their population than the national average.



The Union Health Ministry informed that the remarkable feat has been achieved by rigorously following the “Test, Track and Treat” strategy.

The week-wise average daily tests conducted in the country has also witnessed a sharp increase from around 2.3 lakh in the first week of July to around 9 lakh in the current week.