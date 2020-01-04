India condemns vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan

In a statement it said that, “Members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji.

These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year.”Further, India has called upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

It added that strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in desecration of the holy Gurudwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur has reacted on the incident saying, “True face of Pakistan stands exposed! First Sikh minor girl kidnapped & forcibly married. Now kidnappers attacking victim family & holy shrine Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. I urge PM Narendra Modi ji & Dr. S. Jaishankar to ensure Pak stops this barbarity & ensure safety of Pak Sikh community. “

