India & China to hold 7th round of Corps Commander-level talks

The talks will take place in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC.

The seventh round talks at Chuchul to work out measures to preserve the peace and tranquility are to begin in a couple of hours. Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his successor in 14 Core Lt Gen PGK Menon are leading the Indian delegation.

Sources associated with the talks process said China also would send a senior level foreign ministry official in their delegation after India included a senior diplomat, joint secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava, during the sixth round of talks held on September 21.

The talks mainly focus on disengagement of forces from several friction points especially finger areas of Pangong Tso to ease the unprecedented tensions on the border between the two countries.