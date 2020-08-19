India, China to hold 18th meeting of WMCC on Thursday

Sources said that the joint secretary level meeting will be discussing various aspects of the ongoing strain between the two sides along the LAC.

Last such meeting was held on 24th July where the two sides had agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquility was essential for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations.

– Abhishek Jha

