India, China holding 19th meeting of the WMCC of India-China Border Affairs

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin confirmed this to media in Beijing. Indian side is led by Joint secretary in East Asia Division of Ministry of External Affairs, Navin Srivastava and Chinese side is led by Director General for Boundary and Ocean Affairs of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Our Beijing Correspondent reports that the meeting is significant in the wake of 5-point consensus reached in Moscow by the two Foreign Ministers.

The two sides had agreed to resolve outstanding issues on ground and to ease the situation along the border. Experts says that it’s a good sign that both the countries are continuing their talks despite the standoff along the LAC.

This is the first WMCC meet since the foreign ministers of the two countries met in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai cooperation organization earlier this month in which both sides agreed for disengagement to ease the tension.

Since the WMCC mechanism came up in 2012, this is the 19th such meet, while it is the 5th such meet amid the ongoing tension.

It is expected to be followed by the 7th corps commanders meet whose date is yet to be decided. During the 6th corps commander level talks held last week, both sides agreed to stop sending more troops to the frontline.

WMCC is an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for the management of India – China border areas.

Anshuman Mishra/Beijing/30-09-2020