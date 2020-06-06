India, China High level Army delegation talks at Moldo- Chushul border post concludes 

DD News Leh correspondent reports that High-level Army commanders of India and China held discussions aiming to de-escalate the tensions at Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh region.

According to army sources, the talks between Indian and Chinese army officials have lasted nearly Six hours.

Following the ceremonial welcome to the India Army delegation led by GoC, Fire and Fury Lt Genl Harinder Singh and his brigadiers, the meeting began at just before noon on Saturday.

A ten official Chinese delegation headed by Corps Commander of South Xinjiang Military Division of People’s Liberation Army, Major General Lin Lui.

The meeting concluded on Saturday evening at 5.30. However, due to bad weather, the Indian delegation returned by road from Maldo Chushul border post.

Outcome of the Saturday’s discussions at Maldo post will be briefed to the Army Chief , General MM Narwane.