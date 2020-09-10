India-China Foreign Ministers discuss LAC standoff in Moscow

Earlier in the day, EAM attended the SCO meeting of the Council for Foreign Minister. The deliberation in the meeting centered around the preparations regarding the upcoming meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council. Russian President Vladimir Putin had said on Wednesday that the SCO Heads of State Council meet will take place in November via videoconference due to the sanitary and epidemiological situation.

Meanwhile, Foreign ministers of Russia, India, and China also engaged in the RIC bloc’s meeting on the sidelines of the SCO meet on Wednesday. The joint press release of Russia-India-China Foreign Ministers said that the Ministers exchanged views on further strengthening of Russia-India-China trilateral cooperation as well as topical issues of international and regional importance, in the spirit of mutual understanding, friendship and trust. The statement further said that the Ministers reiterated their support for inclusive multilateralism and respect for universally recognized principles of international law. The Ministers also agreed that the three countries, with strong scientific and industrial capacities, could make a significant contribution towards mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

EAM Jaishankar’s first engagement in Moscow on Thursday began with meeting his Uzbek Counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov. Both the leaders agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns. External MInster said the countries will take forward the growing development partnership. EAM also appreciated Uzbekistan’s vital role in India’s engagement with Central Asia.

EAM also met with the Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

– Report by Abhishek Jha