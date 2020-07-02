India, China call for phased & step wise de-escalation along LAC at military-level talks

Commanders from People’s Liberation Army and Indian Army held a meeting on Wednesday at Chushul, on the Indian side for another round of talks. This was the third senior military commander level engagement to discuss issues related to disengagement at the faceoff sites along the LAC and de-escalation from the border areas.

This is in keeping with the Agreement between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart during their conversation on 17th June. Both the leaders agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of 6th June sincerely.

The meeting on Wednesday was long and held in a businesslike manner keeping in view the Covid-19 protocols. The discussions reflected the commitment of both sides to reduce the tensions along the LAC. The process of dis-engagement along the LAC is complex and in such a context, speculative and unsubstantiated reports need to be avoided. Sources say, more meetings are expected both at the military and at the diplomatic level, in future, to arrive at mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace and tranquility along the LAC as per bilateral agreements and protocols.