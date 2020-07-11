India, China agree to ensure early resolution of the situation along LAC

The two sides recalled the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers on 17th of June as well as the agreement between two Special Representatives (SRs) during their telephonic conversation on 5th of July.

Both sides agreed to complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols.

They reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas including the progress made in the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector.

They agreed that it was necessary for both sides to sincerely implement the understandings reached between Senior Commanders.

In the meet, it was decided that the Senior Commanders will meet soon to discuss further steps so as to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation in a timely manner.