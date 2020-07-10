India, China agree to ensure early resolution of situation along LAC

The two sides recalled the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers on 17th June 2020 as well as the agreement between two Special Representatives (SRs) during their telephonic conversation on 5 July 2020, and reaffirmed that both sides will ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols. They also agreed that for the overall development of bilateral relations it was essential to maintain enduring peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

They reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas including the progress made in ongoing disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector. They agreed that it was necessary for both sides to sincerely implement the understandings reached between Senior Commanders. As agreed by the two SRs, the Senior Commanders will meet soon to discuss further steps so as to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation in a timely manner.

The two sides also agreed to maintain the ongoing communication both at the diplomatic and military level to ensure early resolution of the situation. In this context they agreed to hold another meeting of the WMCC in the near future.