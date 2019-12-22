India celebrates National Mathematics Day on birthday of famed mathematician, Ramanujan

India celebrates National Mathematics Day today to commemorate the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Ramanujan is remembered for his contributions to mathematical analysis, infinite series, continued fractions and number theory. He also discovered his own theorems and compiled as many as 3900 results independently.

In his short life, Ramanujan had a wealth of ideas that have transformed and reshaped 20th century mathematics. These ideas continue to shape mathematics of the 21st century.

At the age of 31, Ramanujan was one of the youngest members of Britain’s Royal Society and the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge University.