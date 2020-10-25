India celebrates festival of Dussehra amid COVID-19 restrictions | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Burning into flames…this is the effigy of Ravana signifying the victory of good over evil. On one hand there is celebration of victory of good over evil, while on the other hand, the fight against Covid-19 pandemic continues. Dussehra was celebrated with religious gaiety and traditional faith throughout the country amid covid restrictions.

In Karnataka….Ayudha pooja was offered across the state on teh occasion of dasara festivities.

Ayudha pooja is performed on assets, and instruments and people in Karnataka even offer pooja to their vehicles and all the assets they use for the livelihood.

Ayudha pooja was also performed by the Royal Wadiyar family in a simple manner inside the palace keeping in view the Covid -19 protocol.

The Mysore dasara is a world famous festivity during the navratri…now all eyes are on the Jumbo savari, the grand Elephant march which will mark the end of the 10 days celebrations on the occasion of Viajydashmi on Monday.

It is believed that on the day of Dussehra or Vijayadashami, Lord Rama defeated King Ravana in his quest towards rescuing his wife Sita. This is also the day when Goddess Durga slayed the buffalo demon Mahisasura.