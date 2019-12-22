India Builds Girls’ Hostel for Nepal Armed Police Force School, Kirtipur

Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Dr. Ajay Kumar inaugurated hostel building at Kirtipur in Kathmandu district today.

Mayor of Kirtipur Municipality, senior officers of Nepal Armed Police Force and political, community leaders also attended the inaugural ceremony.Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) School is an academic institution created under APF Welfare Service Centre of Nepal Armed Police Force.

The school was established in 2005 and it has over 21% of girls students.The new infrastructure constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of 40.42 million Nepali Rupees is a two storied girls hostel.

It comprises 32 rooms including dormitory, warden room, bathroom, sanitation facilities for girls on each floor and furniture.

The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost learning environment of students.

Government of India is happy to be associated with the project which compliments effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education.