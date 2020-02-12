India builds educational institution building in Nepal

The new three-storey building with Indian assistance of Rs 2.5 crore is part of the Chandrakot Campus under the Tribhuvan University.

The Chandrakot Campus was established in 2008 with an aim of imparting higher education to students who are unable to pursue their higher studies due to poor economic conditions. Over 90% of the students studying in the Campus are girls.

The building was inaugurated in the presence of Praphullachandra Sharma, Counsellor, Development Partnership Wing of Indian Embassy, Chief of Chandrakot Rural Municipality Drona Bahadur Khatri and local community leaders.

The establishment of this campus is expected to help the economically poor and socially backward students, in particular girls’ students, who were deprived of higher education in the absence of a college in the region. India has been providing assistance in the development of several educational institutions in Nepal.

On Monday, a new school built with Indian grant of Rs 2. 4 crore was inaugurated in Nuwakot district of Nepal as part of Government of India’s post-earthquake rehabilitation programme.