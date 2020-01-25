India, Brazil ink 15 pacts to broadbase ties further

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. said an action plan has been finalised to further expand strategic ties between the two strategic partners. “Your visit to India has opened a new chapter in bilateral ties between India and Brazil,” PM Modi said in his media statement in presence of Bolsonaro.

Calling Brazil a valuable partner in India’s economic growth, the prime minister also said both the countries are together on various global issues despite geographical distance.

On his part Bolsonaro said the two countries have further consolidated already strong ties by signing 15 agreements providing for cooperation in a range of areas. Bolsonaro arrived in New Delhi on Friday. The Brazilian president will grace the Republic Day Parade as chief guest on Sunday.

