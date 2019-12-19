India beat West Indies by 107 runs in 2nd ODI

Chasing a target of 388 runs, the West Indies were all out for 280. With this win, India levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Spinner Kuldip Yadav achieved a hat-trick during the second ODI. He became the first India player to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket, joining an elite band that includes pace legend Wasim Akram.

The 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who had claimed his first ODI hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata in 2017, dismissed Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the last three deliveries of the 33rd over to achieve the milestone.

Riding on Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick of 3 for 52, India bowled out West Indies for 280, with 6.3 overs to spare.

For India, an opening partnership of 227 runs between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul laid the platform for the home side to post 387-5 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma smashed 159 whereas KL Rahul scored 102.

Later, fireworks were provided by Shreyas Iyer with 53 and Rishabh Pant 39 after captain Virat Kohli fell for a golden duck.

The West Indies had registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over the hosts in the first ODI at Chennai last Sunday.

The third and final one-dayer will be played in Cuttack on Sunday.