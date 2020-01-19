India beat Pakistan to lift Diplomat Cup Cricket Championship

Consul General Vipul alongwith the other family members of the Indian Consulate was present on the ground to cheer the team.

The Championship was organized by Skyline University College in Sharjah. Consulates of eight countries participated in the tournament.

The aim of the Diplomat Cup Cricket Championship is to bring together officials and employees of different Consulates based in UAE.

With the Indian Consulate in Dubai as the permanent patron, the championship entered its fourth edition this year.

This is the third time in succession that India has won the Diplomat Cup Championship. The first tournament was won by Bangladesh in January 2017.

The participating Consulates were – India, Pakistan, Afghanistan , Bangladesh , Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia and the US.