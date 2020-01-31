India beat New Zealand in Super Over, Take 4-0 lead in series

Needing seven off the last over, New Zealand lost four wickets in the final over to take the match into a Super Over. Colin Munro and Tim Seifert guided New Zealand to 13 for one from their six deliveries.

Chasing 14 for the win, KL Rahul smashed the first ball over square-leg for a six and the next ball behind square for a four. Southee got Rahul but it was too late as Virat Kohli finished the game with a ball to spare with a boundary.

With the win, India lead the five-match series, 4-0. Earlier, both India and New Zealand manage to score 165 runs from their allotted 20 overs.