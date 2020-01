Before the Super Over, New Zealand cricket team had it all under control with two runs needed off four balls and six wickets in hand to overhaul India’s 179 for five.

However, the hosts threw it away from a comfortable position as Mohammad Shami bowled a brilliant death over to tie the game, stretching it to a Super Over, bringing back memories of the 2019 World Cup final which New Zealand agonisingly lost to England on boundary count.