India, Bangladesh to hold PM-level virtual summit in December

It was announced by the Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar after the Joint Consultative Commission meeting with Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The 6th meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) was held virtually on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. AK Abdul Momen co-chaired the meeting.

EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar said in a tweet that India and Bangladesh reviewed the expanding connectivity in road, rail, inland waterways and ports. They also agreed to expedite progress in ongoing projects. Both sides agreed to take forward the cooperation in the energy sector, including the third party projects.

Dr. S. Jaishankar announced that India has decided to release a commemorative stamp on 16 December this year on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. He appreciated the gesture of Bangladesh in releasing a commemorative stamp on Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the 150th year of his birth anniversary. He also announced the ‘Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Museum’ to commemorate the 150 years of Mahatma and the historic Mujib barsho.

The JCC discussed the early return to normalcy in trade and travel affected by COVID-19. Dr. Jaishankar said that the meeting addressed specific concerns of both sides on economic and commercial issues.

Briefing the media after the JCC, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh said in Dhaka on Tuesday that the two sides discussed a wide range of issues including water sharing, trade, line of credit, COVID 19, air bubble arrangement and deaths on the border due to firing.

He said that the draft of potential water sharing for the six transboundary rivers- Monu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gomti, Dharla and Dudhkumar was also discussed during the meeting, reports the official news agency BSS. Both the countries also discussed the possibility of holding the Joint River Commission (JRC) on an early date.



Rajesh Jha/ Dhaka