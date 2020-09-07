India-Bangladesh to hold Joint Consultative Committee meeting

Confirming this in a tweet, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh said that the ministerial level meeting will be held on the virtual platform.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and the Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen had a telephonic conversation on Monday on this issue, reported the official news agency BSS.

Earlier, Dr. S. Jaishankar said in a tweet that he had a warm conversation with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen where they agreed to hold the JCC meeting soon.

He said both countries will continue to work closely to reach the ambitious goal set by their leaders.

The 5th meeting of the JCC was held in New Delhi in February last year between Dr. A.K.Abdul Momen and the then Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

During the 5th JCC last year, three MoUs/Agreements were signed to further strengthen the existing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

These included the MoUs on mid-career training of Bangladesh civil servants, cooperation between AYUSH and the Ministry of Health of Bangladesh in the field of medicinal plants, and an MoU between Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh and CBI.

Another MoU was signed between Hiranandani Group and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) to facilitate investments in the Indian Economic Zone in Mongla.