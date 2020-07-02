India-Bangladesh operate record number of freight trains in June

The High Commision of India in Bangladesh said in a tweet on Thursday that the Railways of the two countries reached a milestone in June with the highest ever monthly interchange of freight trains carrying essential items.

Encouraged by the success, the Bangladesh Railways has permitted the introduction of the Parcel Train Service between India and Bangladesh with the carrying capacity of 238 metric tons. This will be a great opportunity for traders to import a smaller quantity of goods

.

Earlier High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das in her video conference meetings had requested the Ministry of Railways, National Board of Revenues (NBR), Bangladesh, and Ministry of Commerce to look into Railways as a viable option during this period.

After discussions, Bangladesh has agreed to facilitate Container Train Service through Benapole-Petrapole Rail Link. This will help the bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh during the current crisis by minimising the disruption in the supply chain.