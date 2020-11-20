India-Bangladesh defence cooperation has made significant gains in last few years: Secretary Defence Production

Addressing a virtual session on ‘Collaboration in Defence and Commercial Shipbuilding’ hosted by the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the FICCI on Thursday, Secretary, Defence Production Raj Kumar, said that close proximity between Indian shipyards to Bangladesh is an additional advantage for both the countries. It may result in long term strategic partnership in production, development and maintenance. He said that the strategic partnership between the two countries can become a pillar of regional strength and economic cooperation.

Speaking about the possibility of partnership with Bangladesh shipyards, Secretary Defence Production Raj Kumar said Indian shipyards are willing for construction of platforms as per Bangladesh requirement for both commercial and defence requirements. He said that India has a robust shipbuilding industry. The ships constructed by India are of global standards and cost effective.

Highlighting the opportunities of cooperation, Secretary Defence Production said that the Indian defence Industries can offer various proven platforms, systems and subsystems in air, land, sea and space applications.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami said that there is a natural synergy between India and Bangladesh in working together to develop and leverage each other’s capacities for the collective benefit. He said shipbuilding promotes the growth of a larger economic ecosystem including employment and ancillary industries, trade and commerce and strategic maritime approach to the world. He said there exists an ocean of untapped potential in the maritime domain from resources to science, shipbuilding to infrastructure between the two countries.

State Minister for Shipping, government of Bangladesh Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury was the Chief guest at the event organised to explore synergies between shipyards of India and Bangladesh.

Besides shipbuilding, cooperation in areas of inland waterways and dredging, development of port infrastructure, ancillary industry, and marine services were also discussed, said the High Commission of India in a facebook post on the webinar.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka