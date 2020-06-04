India, Australia elevate their partnership to Comprehensive Strategic partnership

External Affairs Ministry said, there were two joint declarations as a result of the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday.

India and Australia today announced a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries after the virtual summit.

They have also jointly announced a declaration on a Shared Vision for Maritime Cooperation in the Indo- Pacific.

Both the countries also signed seven agreements after talks between Prime minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scortt Morrison.

Seven MoUs include, Framework Arrangement on Cyber and Cyber-Enabled Critical Technology Cooperation, cooperation in the field of mining and processing of Critical and Strategic minerals, Arrangement concerning Mutual Logistic Support.

Both the countries also signed MoUs implementing Arrangement concerning cooperation in Defence Science and Technology, Co-operation in the field of public Administration and Governance Reforms, cooperation in vocational Education and Training and on water resources management.

After the talks, Prime minister Modi said both had an outstanding discussion, covering the entire expanse of relationship between the two countries.

PM Modi said, with comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, India and Australia aspire to achieve newer heights.