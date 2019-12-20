India aspiring for 5 trillion dollar economy backed by reforms: PM Modi

Addressing the annual conference of industry body Assocham in New Delhi today, Prime Minister said, in the last five years, the country has strengthened itself so much that such goals can be set and achieved.

He said, the entire country has to come together and fulfill their duties to achieve the target. Prime Minister said, five years ago, the Indian economy was running towards destruction and his Government has changed that and brought discipline and positivity.



He added, the Government is not afraid of any challenges. Prime Minister said, India, now has a government which listens to farmers, labourers and corporate world. He said, due to the steps taken by the NDA government, now 13 banks have returned to profit. Prime Minister said, the government wants to formalise and modernise the economy.

Congratulating the Industry body, PM Modi said, the theme that ASSOCHAM has set for the centenary celebrations is associated with the goals and dreams of the country and countrymen.