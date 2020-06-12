India asks UK not to consider any request for asylum by Vijay Mallya

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that New Delhi is in touch with the UK for his early extradition.

India argued that there are no grounds for the fugitive businessman to be persecuted back home as alleged by him in his plea.

The development comes after a spokesperson of the British High Commission said that a legal issue remains to be resolved before the fugitive economic offender could be extradited to India.

Last month, Mallya lost his appeals in the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India where he stands to face money laundering and fraud charges.

The UK Supreme Court’s verdict which came within weeks after he lost an appeal in High Court in April over extradition to India served as major blows to the 64-year-old businessman.

Mallya has been in the UK since March 2016 and is currently out on bail on an extradition warrant issued by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.