India asks China to ‘discipline and control’ its frontline troops

India has taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and have urged them to “discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions,” added Srivastava.

The latest attempt came just a day after the Chinese troops were engaged in provocative military maneuvers during the intervening night of 29th and 30th August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake. The Indian Army, in a statement about the situation update in the Eastern Ladakh yesterday, had stated that the Indian side responded to these provocative actions and took appropriate defensive measures along the LAC in order to safeguard its interests and defend its territorial integrity.

“Indian troops undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground,” said the statement. The events of the late-night tension were followed by a Brigade Commander level flag meeting at Chushul to amicably resolve the issues.

While the military-level talks were still underway, yet another attempt of aggression from the Chinese side was witnessed which was prevented by the “timely defense of the Indian side”.

In the aftermath of the Galwan clash on 15th June, India, and China have been closely engaged in resolving the issue through diplomatic and military channels. Earlier, the two Foreign Ministers and the two Special Representatives had agreed that the situation should be handled in a responsible manner and either side should not take any provocative action or escalate matters and ensure peace and tranquility as per bilateral agreements and protocol.

“The actions and behavior of the Chinese side since earlier this year along the LAC has been in clear violation of the bilateral agreements and protocols concluded between the two countries to ensure peace and tranquility on the border. Such actions are also in complete disregard to the understandings reached between the two Foreign Ministers as also the Special Representatives,” said the MEA statement.

India has reiterated its commitment to resolve all outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue. In this context, the MEA statement added, “We expect the Chinese side to sincerely abide by the understanding reached earlier and earnestly work with India to resolve the situation and to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas”.

– Abhishek Jha