India and Bangladesh joint naval exercise ‘Bongosagar’ begins

Bongosagar will be followed by the third edition of India Bangladesh Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) on 4-5 October. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the exercise Bongosagar is aimed at developing interoperability and joint operational skills through conduct of maritime exercises and operations.

During the CORPAT exercise, both navies will undertake joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kiltan, and an indigenously built Guided-Missile Corvette INS Khukri, will be participating in the exercise along with Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Abu Bakr, a Guided-Missile Frigate and BNS Prottoy, a Guided-Missile Corvette.

In addition to ships, Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both navies and integral helicopters would also be participating in the exercise. The first edition of the Exercise Bongosagar, was held in 2019.

The Exercise Bongosagar and IN – BN CORPAT reflects the priority Indian Navy accords to Bangladesh Navy as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region), said the release.

By Rajesh Jha