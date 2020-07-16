India among top ten nations in intellectual property filings

With government push to schemes like ‘Make in India’, ‘Skill India’ and now ‘Atma-nirbhar Bharat’, IP Filing and grant activity is likely to increase. Industry 4.0 is witnessing new inventions and breakthroughs as it faces challenges in providing the right environment to stimulate innovation, especially in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

IP-intensive industries have been identified as an important and integral part of a country’s economy and account for more jobs and a larger share of its GDP.

Director General of Pushpa Gujral Science City, Dr. Neelima Jerath said, this in a webinar on intellectual property Rights today. It was jointly organised by Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala and Technology Information, Forecasting & Assessment Council, Department of Science &Technology, Government of India. More than 200 students and teachers from various Technolical colleges of Punjab participated in this webinar.

Dr. Jerath said that innovation and creative endeavors are indispensable elements that drive economic growth and sustain the competitive edge of the economy of any country.

The last century recorded unprecedented improvements in health, economic well-being, and overall quality of life worldwide.

Developed countries relied on intellectual property as one of the leading tools with which such advances were realized and Patents, trademarks, and copyrights were the principal means for establishing ownership rights to the creations, inventions, and brands that were used to generate tangible economic benefits.

Head of PFC-IPR Dr.Yashawant Dev Panwar said, the Government of India has taken concrete steps to establish favourable environment for creation and protection of Intellectual Property Rights and strengthening IP administration in the country. The National IPR Policy, launched in May 2016, to promote strong IP regime in the country encourages innovation to achieve Country’s industrial and economic development goals.

This will provide efficient IP ecosystem and build up pace of industrial growth in the country.