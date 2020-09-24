Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / India aims to end tuberculosis by 2025: Health Minister at UN

India aims to end tuberculosis by 2025: Health Minister at UN

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said this while addressing Ministers of Member Nations of WHO, Heads and Representatives of UN Agencies through virtual interaction on Thursday.

He spoke on India’s role and contribution towards strengthening multisectoral action and progress towards ending TB, especially in context of the COVID-19 crisis.
 
The Minister added that Tuberculosis has been in existence since time immemorial and continues to remain a major global public health problem. Despite the progress made over the last decade, TB remains the leading infectious killer disease worldwide.

He said, India has taken several critical steps towards ending TB.

