India achieves milestone of more than 10 lakh COVID-19 recoveries; Recovery rate improves to 64.54 pc

A total of 10 lakh 57 thousand 805 people have recovered in the country so far and with this, the recovery rate has improved to 64.54 per cent. The mortality rate due to coronavirus has further declined to 2.18 per cent in the country.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, the highest spike of 55 thousand 78 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country in one day taking the total number of cases to 16 lakh 38 thousand 870. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is five lakh 45 thousand 318. In a single day, 779 deaths have been also reported taking the nationwide toll to 35 thousand 747.