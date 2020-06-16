India 9th largest recipient of FDI in 2019, will continue to attract investments: UN

UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in its report said, it was the world’s ninth largest recipient of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI). The report said, India’s large market will continue to attract market-seeking investments to the country.

In the developing Asia region, India was among the top five host economies for FDI. The report said, FDI to India, the largest South Asian recipient, increased 20 per cent to 51 billion US dollar, sustaining the country’s upward FDI trend. Most of the investments were in the information and communication technology and the construction industry.